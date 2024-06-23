Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,946 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.39% of HomeStreet worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 2,222.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet Stock Down 0.5 %

HMST opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.33. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. On average, research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

HMST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HomeStreet

HomeStreet Profile

(Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.