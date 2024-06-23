Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,235 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.38.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $152.00 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.79. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.65.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.