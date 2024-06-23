Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 36,812 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,812 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,941,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 13,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 21,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $364.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.81. The stock has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

