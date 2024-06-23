Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 501 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $518,975,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,982 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,435,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,514,000 after purchasing an additional 809,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,022,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,087,000 after purchasing an additional 742,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $113.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.57 and a 200 day moving average of $138.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $198.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.75.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

