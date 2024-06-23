Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.16% of Winmark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Winmark by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 25,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Winmark by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,344,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Winmark by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $357.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.12. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $314.09 and a 1-year high of $451.30.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.36%. The business had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Winmark in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company.

In other Winmark news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total value of $1,546,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,014,647.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total transaction of $3,092,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total value of $1,546,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,014,647.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

