Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 26,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,893,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $161,893,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $137.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.