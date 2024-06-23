Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.05% of Commercial Metals worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 66,902 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Commercial Metals by 17.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 23.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 14.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after buying an additional 38,451 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of CMC stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $59.81.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $2,066,547.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Commercial Metals

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

