Contrasting Lazydays (GORV) & Its Peers

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lazydays to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lazydays and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $1.08 billion -$110.27 million -0.34 Lazydays Competitors $9.47 billion $265.39 million -9.64

Lazydays’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays -12.48% -16.47% -3.86% Lazydays Competitors -3.02% -45.75% -5.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Lazydays shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lazydays has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays’ competitors have a beta of 1.32, indicating that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lazydays and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 0 0 N/A Lazydays Competitors 237 1219 1721 54 2.49

As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 1.03%. Given Lazydays’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lazydays has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Lazydays beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

