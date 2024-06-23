Corcel (LON:CRCL) Shares Up 4.3%

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 7,610,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 16,236,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).
Corcel Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £2.44 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76.
About Corcel
Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and Canegrass Lithium Project It has option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt.
