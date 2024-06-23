Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,606,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,989 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 3.43% of Core Laboratories worth $27,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1,178.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $18.56 on Friday. Core Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $870.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.47 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

