Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Stock Position Lifted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 3,331.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,043 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.05% of Crane NXT worth $36,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CXT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $22,950,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at $543,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at $785,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at $8,170,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at $526,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CXT shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on Crane NXT in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company.

Crane NXT Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $64.62 on Friday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.30.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Crane NXT had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 20.19%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

