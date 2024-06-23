Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 25th

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 25th. The 1-150 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Crown ElectroKinetics Trading Down 17.8 %

Shares of CRKN stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.