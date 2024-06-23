CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $170.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

