CVA Family Office LLC Buys 38 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Get Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HD opened at $355.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.