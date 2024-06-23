CVA Family Office LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $155.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.21. The company has a market capitalization of $286.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

