CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 640 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 243,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,013,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 52.4% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.7% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 62,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,730,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $180.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.61 and its 200 day moving average is $153.96. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $182.51.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

