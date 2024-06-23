CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after acquiring an additional 859,134 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 457,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,926,000 after acquiring an additional 68,005 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $61.37. 20,871,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,141,070. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus dropped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.