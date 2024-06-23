Cwm LLC Acquires 1,515 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 161.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loews Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,243,000 after purchasing an additional 82,599 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,360 shares of company stock worth $4,515,761 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $115.50 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $122.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

