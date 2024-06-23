Cwm LLC Acquires 26 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Chemed by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,784 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,353. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CHE stock opened at $542.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $563.69 and a 200-day moving average of $590.17.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 8.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHE

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.