Cwm LLC Acquires 2,771 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 14,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of FCT opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Stories

