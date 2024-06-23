Cwm LLC Buys 1,440 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 245.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IYR stock opened at $87.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average of $87.48. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.