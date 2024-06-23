Cwm LLC Buys 1,621 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in Wendy’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 88,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in Wendy’s by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 66,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

