Cwm LLC Has $368,000 Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Reliance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,224,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,405,000 after buying an additional 27,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Reliance by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 64,895 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Reliance by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 675,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,215,000 after purchasing an additional 37,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reliance in the fourth quarter worth about $186,693,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reliance by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 536,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $281.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.14 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.85.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

