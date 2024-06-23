Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 138.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,941,000 after buying an additional 1,619,729 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,170,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,602,000 after purchasing an additional 300,457 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,118,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $110,244,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,774,000 after purchasing an additional 116,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NLY opened at $19.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NLY

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.