Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 133.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.9 %

WHR opened at $90.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.48. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $160.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

