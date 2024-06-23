Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 241.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $291.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $316.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.46.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total value of $2,386,944.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,758,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,702,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 397 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.77, for a total transaction of $117,023.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,641,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,916,400.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,512 shares of company stock worth $21,674,184. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

