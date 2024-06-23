Cwm LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,954,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,913,490,000 after acquiring an additional 578,065 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,763,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,103,000 after buying an additional 75,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bunge Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,592 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Bunge Global by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,430,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,435,000 after acquiring an additional 664,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at $128,092,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bunge Global

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG stock opened at $105.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.56. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

