Cwm LLC Purchases 29 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,633,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,072,000 after buying an additional 57,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,869,000 after buying an additional 34,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,274.33.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,436.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,293.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,250.66. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $764.49 and a twelve month high of $1,451.78.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,834,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

