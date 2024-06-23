Cwm LLC Purchases 5,069 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 62.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 10,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,059,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,681,000 after purchasing an additional 354,086 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JetBlue Airways

About JetBlue Airways

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.