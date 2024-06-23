Cwm LLC Purchases 91 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Saia by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,275,000 after purchasing an additional 519,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $201,117,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Saia by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 663,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,655,000 after acquiring an additional 230,058 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Saia by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,759,000 after acquiring an additional 84,046 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Saia by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 115,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,685,000 after acquiring an additional 65,185 shares during the period.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.41.

Shares of SAIA opened at $460.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $307.15 and a 12-month high of $628.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.52.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

