Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.52.

APA Trading Down 0.7 %

APA stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.24.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

