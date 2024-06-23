Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PII. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,890,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Polaris by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 363,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 266,887 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after purchasing an additional 255,777 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Polaris by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,993,000 after purchasing an additional 202,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Polaris by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after purchasing an additional 171,672 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PII opened at $78.74 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.54 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.08.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PII. Bank of America began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.27.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

