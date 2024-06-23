Cwm LLC Sells 190 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,599 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Shares of IYY stock opened at $132.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.42 and a 200-day moving average of $123.17. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $133.12.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

