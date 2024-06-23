Cwm LLC Sells 257 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXG. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6,741.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 359,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 354,476 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,150,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 25,473.5% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 66,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 66,231 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,837,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXG opened at $84.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $88.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.57.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

