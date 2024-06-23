Cwm LLC Sells 52 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $203.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $262.97.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teleflex

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.