Cwm LLC Sells 879 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $127,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,194,000 after acquiring an additional 988,864 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 57.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,233,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 449,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TAP opened at $50.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average is $61.06. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

