Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 102,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,904,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $180.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $182.51.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.