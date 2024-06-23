David Duffy Sells 6,683 Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) insider David Duffy sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.73), for a total transaction of £14,368.45 ($18,257.24).

Virgin Money UK Stock Down 0.6 %

LON VMUK opened at GBX 213.80 ($2.72) on Friday. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 139.55 ($1.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.80 ($2.78). The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,187.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 214.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 187.77.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,777.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VMUK

About Virgin Money UK

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.