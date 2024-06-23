Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,867,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,996,000 after buying an additional 45,964 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 289,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 70,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,116,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,259,000 after buying an additional 144,916 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $626.10 million, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.91. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $30.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dril-Quip from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dril-Quip

In other Dril-Quip news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,266.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $92,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $173,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,266.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

