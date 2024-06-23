DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 243,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 110,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,245,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DD opened at $79.83 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

