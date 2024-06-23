Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.76

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $1.81. Dyadic International shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 75,199 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 116.14% and a negative net margin of 347.92%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dyadic International stock. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dyadic International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DYAI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dyadic International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

