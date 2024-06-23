Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.76

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $1.81. Dyadic International shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 75,199 shares changing hands.
Dyadic International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61.
Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 116.14% and a negative net margin of 347.92%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Dyadic International Company Profile
Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.
Featured Stories
