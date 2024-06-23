Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,464,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559,754 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $49,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,926,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,474,000 after buying an additional 1,979,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $24,543,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,790,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 121,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 38,933 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.90. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 49.59% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

