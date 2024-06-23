Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.39

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and traded as high as $18.81. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 47,420 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
