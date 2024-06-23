Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.39

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and traded as high as $18.81. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 47,420 shares changing hands.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 105,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 659.9% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 103,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 89,750 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

