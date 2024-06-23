Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 207.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.5% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $883.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $840.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $905.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $798.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $728.91.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

