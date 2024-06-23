Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,821,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 943,593 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.58% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $56,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

ESRT opened at $9.09 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

