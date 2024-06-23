EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,214 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $24,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $5,443,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in EOG Resources by 639.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in EOG Resources by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in EOG Resources by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EOG opened at $122.05 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.34 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.19.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

