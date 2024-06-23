EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Lessened by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,443,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 639.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,884,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,482. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.34 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

