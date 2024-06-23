Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,268,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

