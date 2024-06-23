Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9 %

XOM stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.76. 52,220,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,478,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $436.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.70 and its 200-day moving average is $109.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

