Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Position Cut by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $25,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,274.33.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,165,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,436.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,293.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,250.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $764.49 and a 1-year high of $1,451.78.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

